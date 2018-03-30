Stenhousemuir boss Ferguson expects twists and turns in promotion race

Stenhousemuir head for Cowdenbeath on Saturday for the first in a potentially pivotal run of four away games in 10 days.

The Warriors are also at Berwick next Tuesday, Edinburgh City the following Saturday and then back at Berwick the Tuesday after that.

Stenny's recent slump has seen them drop out of the League 2 play-off positions - replaced by on-form Clyde - and the fight for the final play-off place is shaping up to be a three-way battle between Stenny, Clyde and Elgin, who won 2-0 at Ochilview last week.

However boss Brown Ferguson says there will still be twists and turns ahead and does not rule out third-placed Stirling Albion being pulled into the mix.

He said: "In this league a positive result one week all of a sudden pulls somebody in.

“It can chop and change very quickly and we’ve got to focus on each game left individually and focus on our own performance.

“The teams round about us, some of them will pick up points every week but it’s still within our own hands.

"But we’ve made it more difficult in the last few weeks that it should be and needs to be.”

Ferguson also said that if his players’ attitude is correct, nerves shouldn’t be a factor.

He said: “If the mindset is that they’re switched on they’re going to be caught up in the game.

“It’s about approaching the game in the right manner and making sure they are 100 per cent focussed to compete against the team in front of them.

“What goes on at other games we cannot control so there’s no point in us really worrying about that or letting it affect our game.”