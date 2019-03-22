Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin says no excuses for Stranraer show

Srtenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin refused to blame a hectic schedule for his side's sluggish show against Stranraer last week.

Warriors went down 1-0 to their relegation rivals at Ochilview, missing the chance to move off the foot of the League One table.

The match came at the end of a week which saw Stenhousemuir travel to Arbroath and East Fife, in the middle of a spell which sees them with six out eight games away from home.

But McMenamin says the extra travelling wasn't a major factor in his side's below-par performance.

He said: ""That can happen and we made a couple of changes to the team to try and freshen it up a wee bit.

"But we're not going to use that as an excuse. Players will tell you they'd rather play games than train.

"The travelling and the conditions maybe played a small part in it but at the same time we've got to be better than we were.

"We gave away a really sloppy goal from their goal kick, which is really poor. If worst comes to worst we come away with a clean sheet and a draw but we didn't allow ourselves to even get a grip of the game.

"It's one thing I can't go against the players in the last 10 weeks because we've been excellent in every part of the game. I know we can play better than that."

The challenge now for McMenamin's players is to bounce back with a positive reaction at Montrose on Saturday.

McMenamin said: "Of course it's going to be another tough game but we've beaten Montrose twice this season so the players have got to have a bit of belief that they can do it again.

"We'll be freshening things up again and we'll have had a good two nights' training which will be the first time we've had two nights in a few weeks.

"Montrose is always a nice wee park to play in so the players should be buzzing and ready to go."