Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin quits playing to focus manager role

Stenhousemuir manager Colin McMenamin has called time on his playing career to concentrate on his new role as boss at Ochilview.

The 37-year-old striker made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday, a day after what will prove to be his final appearance during Stenny's 4-1 defeat by Arbroath.

He tweeted: "After serious consideration, and with a heavy heart, I have decided to hang up the boots and retire from playing.

"I have been given an excellent opportunity to manage a wonderful club and to be able to give it my best I have to concentrate fully on that.

"I'd like to thank all players, coaches and fans of all the teams I have played for.

"I have had some wonderful memories playing the game I love. Here's to the next chapter in my career. Thank you."

McMenamin's appearance as half-time substitute was his 182nd appearance for Stenny, for whom he scored 46 goals since joining in 2013.

After starting his career as a youngster with Newcastle United in 2000, he went on to play for Livingston, Falkirk (loan), Shrewsbury Town, Gretna, Livingston again (on loan), Dundee, Queen of the South, Ross County, Morton and English non-league side Celtic Nation before joining Stenhousemuir.

He was appointed Stenhousemuir manager in November following the departure of Brown Ferguson and will now focus all his energy on trying to steer the Warriors off the foot of the League One table.