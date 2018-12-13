Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin picks Stuart Balmer to be his number two

New Stenhousemuir manager Colin McMenamin has named Falkirk-born Stuart Balmer as his assistant.

Balmer, who will be in place for Saturday's League One clash with East Fife, has previously been assistant at a variety of clubs, including Airdrie, Forfar Athletic and, most recently, Queen's Park.

However his most notable spell was at Ross County - where McMenamin was a player - between 2011 and 2013 when he helped the Dingwall side win the First Division Championship and the Challenge Cup.

The 49-year-old, a UEFA A Licence coach, began his playing career at Celtic but never made a competitive appearance for them.

He joined Charlton Athletic in 1990 and also had spells with Wigan Athletic, Oldham Athletic and Boston United before returning to Scotland where he played for Clyde and Hamilton.