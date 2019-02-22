Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin: My players look forward to games now

Stenhousemuir return to action after last week’s blank Saturday with a quickfire away day double.

Warriors face Forfar at Station Park on Saturday and then travel to Stranraer on Tuesday.

Stenny did play a closed doors match last week against junior side Rossvale - drawing 1-1 - and boss Colin McMenamin also had the players in for training on Saturday.

And while the break might be feared as disrupting Stenny’s effort to maintain momentum after two good home wins, McMenamin said it has also had its benefits.

He said: “It was good to get everybody in and get injured players back up to a level of fitness that can have them involved with us again.

“We’re trying to build momentum and work on a shape and a system that’s beneficial to us and since the Aberdeen away game we’ve done really well.

“Our shape’s been great, we’re working hard and limiting teams to few chances and at the other end we’ve managed to score. We’ve managed to hold ourselves in there until we got players back to fitness and our new players were signed and we’re in a strong position to move forward now.”

McMenamin also admits Stenny’s recent success has boosted his players’ confidence.

He said: “We’re looking forward to each game now.

“Forfar lost on Saturday but the run they’ve been on prior to that has been excellent and they’re probably one of the top teams in the league at the moment.

“It’s going to be very difficult but we know that if we play our own game we can go and cause them problems.”