Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin: "Everybody knows we deserved to win"

Stenhousemuir manager Colin McMenamin believed his side deserved to beat second place Raith Rovers on Saturday, before cruelly being denied in stoppage time.

Stenny dominated the first half without finding a way to take the lead, but took the front on 57 minutes through Mark McGuigan.

That was cancelled out in the 93rd minute by Liam Buchanan after a mishap at the back.

Speaking after the match, McMenamin said: “The players showed great desire, a great attitude, passed it well and scored a great goal.

“We were very hard done by but we are still in the fight and the boys should take great belief because that’s a really good team we have just dominated for 90 minutes.”

Three points would have moved Stenny level on points with Brechin City in the relegation play-off position, with the Glebe Park side having lost at Dumbarton on Saturday.

As it is, Stenny are two behind the Angus club and four behind Stranraer in eighth after their victory over Forfar Athletic.

Manager McMenamin added: “We played like that last week as well but we just don’t seem to get the rub of the green.

“Everybody here knows we deserved to win and I’m pretty sure when I speak to John (McGlynn, Raith manager), he will say the same thing because the players were excellent.”

Stenny have four games left to climb off the bottom of the League One table.