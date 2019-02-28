Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin: Brechin match won’t settle anything

Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin says Saturday’s basement battle with Brechin won’t define the Warriors’ season - but admits it could go along way towards shaping how it pans out.

Stenny go into the Ochilview showdown two points behind their Angus rivals and knowing that a win will hoist them back off the foot of the League One table.

They have won both previous encounters with Brechin this season, 1-0 at Ochilview in August and 2-1 at Glebe Park in December.

And they can also take heart from racking up 1-0 wins in each their last two home league games, against Airdrie and Montrose, and picked up a useful away point in a 1-1 draw at Stranraer on Tuesday.

McMenamin said: “It was quite a close game, competitive and not much in it. I think we had the better chances and probably could have nicked it, so we were a bit disappointed not to have won.

“But at the same time a point away from home is always good. It keeps the momentum going.”

“The boys should be buzzing for Saturday. We’ve got a full squad nearly and it’s a game we should hopefully get a decent wee crowd in.

“If we win that and jump above Brechin it gives us the momentum to kick on and try to get even more points to get away from the bottom of the league.

“It’s huge that we’ve won our last two home games and kept a clean sheet in both of them. We should have kept a clean sheet at Stranraer, we were unlucky with a deflected goal.

“We’re playing well at home, the boys are really looking forward to it.”

“Hopefully back on the astroturf we can pass the ball a wee bit better than we did on Tuesday night.

“It should be a good game. Brechin will be looking forward to it as well and there’s lots to play for.

“It’s not going to define our season what happens on Saturday but it will go along way towards deciding what we are going to be doing.”