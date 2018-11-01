Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson looking to build on win at Airdrie

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson says his side's performance in last week's win at Airdrie was their most composed of the season.

It was a day of away firsts for the Warriors - first goal, first win and first clean sheet away from home. In fact it was the first away league game this season that they haven't lost 2-0.

Ferguson was naturally delighted with the win which came courtesy of Mark McGuigan's late strike - although he admitted he would have taken a draw beforehand if it had been offered.

He said: "It's a lot of firsts for us in terms of being away from home - first points, first goal. Even at half-time it was the first time we'd come in with a clean sheet.

"It was probably out most composed performance. Even when Airdrie did put us under prssure, the way we dealt with it I was really pleased with.

"I think it was a result they deserved, albeit I would have taken a point happily before the game."

Striker McGuigan has found goals a little more difficult to come by this season after last year's prolific League Two campaign, but Ferguson said his late winner was a fitting reward for his hard work.

He said: "It's a boost for him and it was a perseverance from the team. It wasn't a game with a whole load of chances but we had the better of them.

"Mark and Kevin O'Hara put fantastic shifts in up front and they got the reward, Kevin setting Marky up with a wee knockdown and he finished it well."

Next up for Stenhousemuir is a home match with Stranraer this Saturday.