Stenhousemuir 4 Elgin 1: Christmas cheer for Warriors boss

Brown Ferguson admitted he was delighted with his Stenhousemuir team’s four goal haul at the weekend, after asking to put the ball in the back of the net more often.

Four different goalscorers gave the Warriors a 4-1 win against hopeless Elgin and moved Stenny up to the lofty heights of third. And boss Ferguson cut a pleased figure post match.

He said: “It’s really satisfying to watch us go out there and score four goals today. Last time we faced Elgin it was a real tough game but I think any neutral watching the match today would say we were the better team.

“It doesn’t matter how or when the goals come - it’s four at the end of the day. We’ve been asking the players to put the ball in the back of the net more often so it’s really a reward for them today.”

The quality of the goals wasn’t in doubt either as the crowd of just under 400 were treated to a masterclass in finishing.

The impressive duo of Alan Cook and Harry Paton were the first half’s scorers - the second from Paton a goal that will be in the running for the best strike in all the leagues this season.

The talent , on loan from Hearts, picked the ball up just inside his own half before skinning two Elgin defenders and delivering a delicate chip over the advancing keeper. The goal was worth the entry fee alone.

“Harry’s a great talent who really catches the eye", said Ferguson post match. "He's obviously still a Hearts player at the moment but we're keen to have him here until the end of the season, and I think Harry's enjoying his football too.

Goals from Mark McGuigan and sub Innes Murray rounded off the win for Stenny late on after Stephen Bronsky had made things interesting. The Warriors round off 2017 with a trip south of the border to face Berwick Rangers next Saturday.