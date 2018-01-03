Stenhousemuir 2 Stirling 1: Warriors make winning start to new year

Brown Ferguson heaped praise on his goalscorers after his Stenhousemuir side produced another dominant performance to see off former league leaders Stirling Albion.

The 2-1 victory came courtesy of goals from Martin Scott, his first for the club since his summer switch from Arbroath, and impressive right-back Ross Meechan.

Albion’s Darren Smith netted for the third consecutive time against Stenny late on, but it was only consolation in the end.

And after the win, boss Ferguson was certainly a pleased man.

“Ross’ goal was a cracker”, he said. “He threatened to score one very similar against Elgin but for it to come off was great. He’s a great option going forward and he’s also working back as well at this time. He’s playing really well.

“But I think, more significantly, Martin Scott scoring as well. It gets him up and running after his injuries at the start of the season and he thought he gave us a lot today too.”

The Warriors are now unbeaten in four league matches and building up a nice run of form with big matches on the horizon. Ferguson says it is all about continually improving.

"You look at the season in areas. The first part was us trying to build this squad together and get them playing for each other.

“The second part was about moulding momentum and finding areas where we can improve. One such area is taking the pressure off big Mark (McGuigan) up top so I’m delighted other guys are starting to chip in now.”

Meechan admitted he was one of the most surprised people inside Ochilview when he sent in a curled effort from outside the box, with his weaker foot.

The 23- year-old doesn’t score many so he was delighted to see the strike hit the back of the net and give his side a two-goal cushion against Stirling Albion.

“It was my left foot, and that’s usually just for standing on”, Meechan joked.

“It was great to get a goal and for it to be the match winner in the end makes it even more special.

“I’ve been working on my shooting the past few weeks because it’s something that I need to improve on. So for it to pay off so quickly was really good for me and the team."

The next test for Stenny comes on Saturday when they host free-scoring Peterhead at Ochilview.