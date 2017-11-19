Stenhousemuir 1 Alloa 2: Cup exit for unlucky Warriors

Stenhousemuir are out of the Scottish Cup after a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Alloa Athletic on Saturday.



Stenny, who dominated the majority of the match, went ahead on 27 minutes through Nicki Paterson but were pegged back by a second half double from Craig Malcolm.

Brown Ferguson's side started very brightly. Mark McGuigan had the best early chance, doing well to reach the byline before being denied at the near post by Alloa keeper Neil Parry.

On 27 minutes, Stenny took a well deserved lead. Eddie Ferns did very well to drill a ball across, which was missed by Mark McGuigan and smashed home by Nicki Paterson for his first Stenny goal.

Alloa were woken up by the goal, and Craig Malcolm nodded a looping header against the bar on 30 minutes, before Kevin Cawley headed wide of the left-hand post from a corner.

Stenny, though, could have been comfortably ahead at the break. Michael Dunlop's close-range header was blocked over the bar on 34 minutes, three minutes before the hosts had a goal ruled out for offside.

Eddie Ferns once again caused problems down the left, drilled a ball into the box and Jamie Longworth touched it home - only to see the flag raised.

The Warriors had one more big chance before the break, and it fell to Mark McGuigan. The striker sliced the ball wide after a well executed counter-attack.

Second half and a new Alloa team took to the park, equalising within five minutes. Craig Malcolm flicked a cross from Steven Hetherington past Chris Smith and in.

And Malcolm was at it again on 67 minutes. A corner from Iain Flannigan led to a mistake from Smith in the Stenny goal and a neat overhead kick from Malcolm made it 2-1.

Eddie Ferns went very close for Stenny on 73 minutes as he headed Ross Meechan’s cross an inch wide.

And it was Ferns again who went close to levelling the scores in the 90th minute, when his header came back off the post.

Michael Dunlop was the last to go agonisingly close for Stenny, his volley was the last touch of the game and went a whisker wide of the right post.

