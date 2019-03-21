Road Warriors are doing what they love says Stenhousemuir boss

Colin McMenamin is not justifying Stenhousemuir’s recent dip in form by the journey’s they’ve had to take recently.

Saturday’s match at Montrose will be the Warriors’ fifth away game in seven games - with another to come at Dumbarton the following week.

That schedule has included midweek trips as well but but boss Colin McMenamin refused to use travelling issues as an excuse for Saturday’s sluggish show.

He said: “Players will tell you they’d rather play games than train.

“The travelling and the conditions maybe played a small part in it but at the same time we’ve got to be better.

“It’s going to be tough but we’ve beaten Montrose twice this season so the players have got to have a bit of belief that they can do it again.

“We’ll be freshening things up again and we’ll have had a good two nights’ training which will be the first time we’ve had two nights in a few weeks.

“Montrose is always a nice wee park to play in so the players should be buzzing and ready to go.