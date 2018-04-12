Rangers youngster Dallas hopes to help Stenhousemuir gain play-off place

Not too many players arrive to play for Stenhousemuir having recently been part of a team which has won away to Bayern Munich.

But victory in Germany is one of a number of fine results achieved by Andrew Dallas and his Rangers Development Squad team-mates this season.

The young Gers have also won away to Villarreal, Benfica and Valencia - but it was the somewhat less glamorous surroundings of Ainslie Park that the 18-year-old striker made his senior debut after joining Stenny on loan until the end of the season.

And it was an impressive start with two second-half goals ensuring the Warriors regained their promotion play-off spot with a 4-1 victory.

Dallas said afterwards: “It was good second half, we started to play a wee bit more football. The first half was a wee bit more direct, end to end and I probably struggled to get into the game.

“But in the second half the game was a bit more stretched and that suited me.

“For the first goal I just peeled off and took a touch and saw the goalie came out. His legs were open and I thought I’d take a gamble and go underneath him.

“The second one I gave Innes [Murray] a shout and he kicked it my way. I just tried to get it under control and get a hit away and luckily enough it went in.”

With top scorer Mark McGuigan sidelined due to a broken rib, the timing of Dallas’s signing couldn’t be better for boss Brown Ferguson.

He said: “It’s a step for Andy from under-20s to senior football but he looks so confident in front of goal and his general workrate was fantastic.

“It’s been a very good piece of business. We’ve lost a goalscorer in Marky for a couple of weeks and it gives us options.”