New Year Honour for Warriors fan Michael Palin

Arise Sir Michael of Stenhousemuir!

Stenhousemuir’s celebrity supporter Michael Palin was included in the Queen’s new year honours list for 2019.

The Monty Python star and travel journalist was awarded a knighthood.

Palin is famous for supporting the Ochilview outfit, and his award was welcomed by all at the club.

Chairman Iain McMenemy said: “We were all delighted to hear of this well-deserved recognition for Michael, now of course, Sir Michael. His career speaks for itself and he is without doubt, a bit of a national institution. To have him on board as a supporter of Stenhousemuir Football Club has always been a real privilege, one which we are immensely proud of, and a photo of him in his Warriors top still has pride of place in the club. We know he still keeps up with our results and progress, and everyone at the club would like to send him our congratulations and best wishes.”