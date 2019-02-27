New Warriors chief for Stenhousemuir Ladies team

Stenhousemuir have announced the appointment of Abbie Trotter as Ochilview’s new Ladies’ head coach with Mark Carroll and Nile Robbins as Assistant Coaches for Season 2019.

Abbie (19) previously played for Stenhousemuir FC Girls as a youth player and also has playing experience at Central Girls, Spartans FC Woman’s and Falkirk FC Woman’s Team.

She is a local girl, living in Larbert and currently studying a BA (Hons) in History at the University of Stirling.

A wealth of experience at fairly a young age for coaching and in woman’s football made her stand out to the Ochivliew interview panel.

She then made the appointment of Mark (24) and Nile (23) to strengthen her backroom staff.

Abbie said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Stenhousemuir Ladies as Head Coach.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to being a part of the club’s journey to future success.”

She added: “A massive well done to Head of Community Football William Hoggan and Girls Football Coordinator Andrew Thomson for keeping our ladies team together during the winter break and preseason.

“Several players and fthe ormer head coach / coaches moved on from the club and both Will and Andy managed to keep the team going by running successful open trials in December and January.”

The appointment of the new management team also increased numbers and the team made a great start to league with a 2-1 away win against Lothian Ladies.

William Hoggan added: “We worked very hard to keep the ladies team going over the winter and managed to attract some very good players who had good experience in the woman’s game.

“More current players stayed, and we are now in a stronger position than ever with our ladies team. An exciting year ahead and Abbie, Mark and Nile will strengthen even more.

“It’s a great appointment for the football club and we are very excited for season 2019”.