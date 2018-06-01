New signing Reid will bring experience to Stenhousemuir defence

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson continued his squad reshaping this week by signing right back Alan Reid from Albion Rovers.

Reid joins former Livingston and East Kilbride midfielder Kieran Gibbons as the latest new recuits to the ranks at Ochilview.

Warriors have been further boosted by the re-signing of Ruaridh Donaldson and Thomas Halleran while Alan Cook and Nicky Paterson have also agreed new deals.

On latest acquisition Reid, Ferguson said: “He’s steady, experienced, professional.

“He spent 11 years at Albion Rovers which tells you about his character, a loyal guy who’s seven out of 10 week in week out.

“I am also pleased to add Kieran to our squad ahead of next season.

“He was identified through our recruitment plan and watched on a number of occasions last season. At 23 he has a lot of potential to develop and I am confident he will show further progress at the club and have a positive impact next season.”

Ironically one of new boy Reid’s first games could be against Albion Rovers after last week’s Betfred Cup group stage draw.

The two are in the same group as Championship trio Partick Thistle, Ayr United and Morton.