Meechan eyes up tilt at title

Stenhousemuir defender Ross Meechan believes he is now playing the best football in his four seasons at the Ochilview club.

The 23-year-old former St Mirren and Partick Thistle player was one of only three surivivors from the squad relegated from League One last season following boss Brown Ferguson’s summer overhaul.

A promising first half of the campaign has left the Warriors poised to mount a promotion push in the months ahead.

And Meechan believes that even though the side have already gelled well, there is more to come.

He said: “It was always going to be a big change and we probably had a slower start to the season than we would have liked, but generally it’s gone well.

“We would have liked to have picked up a couple more points from games where we have drawn but maybe should have killed off. But generally overall it’s gone well and there’s still better to come I would imagine.

“All we can do is go out and win our games on a Saturday and afterwards look at other results and see how they have gone.

“First of all we have to secure a play-off position. Once we’ve secured that we can see how far off the top of the league we are and maybe push for a wee title challenge.”

As well as seeing improvements as a team, Meechan feels his own game is developing - and he has even added goals to his repertoire with a couple of strikes in recent games.

He said: “We’re lucky it’s a good bunch of boys that the gaffer has managed to bring in.

“It’s just figuring out the way each other, each individual plays and adapting your game slightly to get the best out of players round about you.

“I feel really pleased this season. It’s probably been the best over the last three or four months has been the best form I’ve had in my time at Stenhousemuir.

“That obviously comes from confidence and winning games, but also overall generally getting a wee bit more mature and learning a wee bit more about the game.”

“I feel as though this is the best I’ve played in my time at Stenhousemuir.”

RESULTS HELP?

“Of course. We win as a team and lose as a team and at the end of the game if anybody has made a mistake they’ll put their hand up.

“It’s an honest group and the winning part defintely helps gelling.”

PROMOTION

“Obviously you always like to be higher if you’re not top of the league and the aim from the start of the season has been promotion.

“I don’t see why we can’t do that. If it’s not finishing top there’s no reason why we can’t go on and win the play-offs because there’s a strong squad there, not just the starting eleven.

“Mark’s goals speak for themselves. It’s something that we misseed last year, someone who will go and get you 20-odd goals a season.

“The two Dunlops at the back have come in and made a steady partnership and helped settle the backline as well, which has helped me push on my game as well.

“And I think Mark Ferry has arguably been my player of the year, just in front of the back four. He does a brilliant job in there by securing us defensively and giving us something to build on when he breaks up play.”

OWN FORM

CONSISTENCY REQUIRED OVER SECOND HALF

“That’s it.

STANDARD vs LEAGUE 1

“I don’t think there’s a great difference. Often in these leagues there’s a merrygoround of players so there’s not a huge gulf between League 1 and League 2.”

ELGIN

“We played them up there at the start of the season when they beat us 2-0 and I’d probably say that’s one of the only times we’ve been outplayed throughout the full match.

“But we beat them 4-1 at home just before Christmas and it was probably one of our best displays of the season. Hopefully we can go back out and perform that one again and take all three popinrts