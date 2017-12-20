McGuigan strike earns Stenhousemuir point at Cowdenbeath

Brown Ferguson saw his side return with a point from the proverbial game of two halves at Cowdenbeath on Tuesday night.

A disappointing first-half display saw the Warriors go in at half-time a goal down, Robbie Buchanan netting in the 27th minute after the ball came back off the bar.

But Stenhousemuir were much improved after the break and top scorer Mark McGuigan turned home the equaliser on the hour.

The visitors pushed for a winner and hit both the bar and post, but bottom-of-the-table Cowdenbeath held out to claim a point.

Ferguson said afterwards: “They had the better of the first half, we were poor.

“In the second half it completely flipped and in the end we were probably unlucky not to take the three points.

“But given our first half performance a point probably wasn’t a bad one.

“Credit to Cowdenbeath, in the first half the played with an intensity and did things quickly and had a real endeavour about their play.

“From our perspective it was the complete opposite. We were very passive and we didn’t react or anticipate anything well at all.

“In saying that we still did have four chances in the first half.

“In the second half we got up on the game a lot more, got the ball forward quicker and reacted quicker to the second ball.

“As a result we managed to get the ball a lot more in their half and were able to get our better players on the ball in the final third.”