Mark McGuigan: Aberdeen header is pick of career so far

As has been the case so often recently, Mark McGuigan was Stenhousemuir’s hero as they picked up a 1-1 with Premiership Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The man nicknamed “Mr Goals” is certainly living up to that name, having found the net ten times in his last 12 outings.

McGuigan in and amongst the 300 travelling supporters

The 30-year-old’s header against the Dons, though, is without a doubt the one that will live in the memory the longest.

“It’s the most high profile goal I’ve scored,” he told journalists post-match.

“I enjoyed it, it’s probably the one I will be able to look back on and, not boast about, enjoy. It’s up there for me, 100 per cent.

“It was like slow motion, it was just a huge relief to see it hit the net.

The Stenhousemuir dressing room was a lively place after the 1-1 draw...

“I couldn’t have caught it any sweeter, it’s probably the best header I’ve scored.”

With Stenhousemuir sitting bottom of League One, Saturday provided some much needed respite from the league campaign as the Warriors travelled north as massive underdogs.

Stenny, though, have never lost to Aberdeen and kept that run going with an impressive performance and draw.

McGuigan added: “It’s a draw away to one of the top three teams in the country – that is huge for us.

“We keep saying it every time we get a result but we need to use it as a springboard.

“If this can be a kick for us in the league then great.”

Stenny fell behind on Saturday thanks to a goal from Max Lowe, who was returning to Pittodrie after a brief spell back at Derby County, but they refused to give in, with McGuigan always believing he would get his one big chance.

“We said at half-time, their goal was the first time we dropped any runners and it was the first time they had a clear chance on goal.

“They have got quality, if that happens then you tend to be punished.

“But we weren’t disheartened at half-time, we always knew we would get a chance.”

“I always thought I would get at least one chance, I think that happens at any level. The way the game was going it was going to have to be a moment of real quality and it proved to be that, Ruaridh’s ball in was a dream.”

Stenhousemuir will now aim to continue their undefeated run against Aberdeen when Derek McIness’ side travel down to Ochilview on Tuesday night.

McGuigan knows that the Premiership side arrive as big favourites, but thinks Stenny can make things difficult.

“We just need to make it as uncomfortable for them as we can.

“When I was at Albion Rovers we drew with Rangers at Ibrox – the difference there is we were holding on, but you only get one chance against these teams.

“They will still obviously be massive favourites but it’s an astroturf pitch, it’s not as big as Pittodrie.

“The same game plan will probably play out, but we just need to take our chances when they come along.”