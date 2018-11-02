League One table doesn't concern Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson insisted he's paying little attention to the League Two table at this stage of the season.

Warriors will go for back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they face Stranraer at Ochilview on Saturday.

With just four points separating fourth-placed Forfar from bottom side Montrose, the table is almost ridiculously tight.

A win for Stenhousemuir on Saturday could catapult them up into a promotion play-off place - but even a draw could see them slide into the relegation play-off spot.

However Ferguson is simply concentrating on trying to get a consistency in performance from his side which will hopefully take them where they want to go.

He said: "It makes for an exciting league with six or seven teams in the same position but at this moment of time it can't be a concern.

"We need to focus on what we are doing on a week to week basis and can't get caught up in that. I just want to see an improvement in their performances over a period of time."

Ferguson is also looking for an improvement on his side's performance from their last meeting with Saturday's opponents Stranraer - a 2-0 defeat at Stair Park in September.

He said: "The last time we played them both teams went 3-5-2 and it was two poor teams on the day. We were very poor and they came away with the points, but we cancelled each other out.

"Whether that happens on Saturday remains to be seen but they are a hard working team, they are organised and certainly won't give too much away.

"But both ourselves and them and the people watching will want a more entertaining game than we saw they last time."

Stenhousemuir's only injury doubt is midfielder Kieran Gibbons who required stitches in a nasty ear gash he received during last week's win at Airdrie.