Johnson signs as season starts for the Warriors

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson says new signing Kyle Johnson has the potential to bloom at Ochilview.

The 20-year-old centre half previously played on the books at Ross County and Falkirk and has signed a two-year deal with the Warriors.

Stenny were back in action at Ochilview on Tuesday against Hamilton Academical

“We were looking to bring in a young centre half,” Ferguson said, “somebody who was realistically going to come in and challenge for a first team place this season.

“Kyle has a great stature and very good left foot. He’s not experienced a lot of first team football before but he wants to learn and progress and we definitely think he’s got the qualities there to become a good player.

“We’ve signed him on a two-year contract to give him the time and platform to progress.”

Johnson’s first taste of action for Stenny came against Premiership visitors Hamilton who won 3-1 in a friendly on Tuesday night.

Despite the defeat Ferguson said: “It was a brilliant game for us, it really was. We’ve been working on a certain style of play and shape for this season which we’ve been bedding in during pre-season.

“On Tuesday we came up against a team who made us think about that a lot quicker and in the first half we struggled.

“So at half time we had a chat and in the second half our performance was one that I was a lot happier with.

“I think the players took a lot from the match which is perfect for us as we look towards the competitive stuff.”

Saturday will see Stenny welcome Partick Thistle for the first Betfred Cup match of the season and Ferguson says they will be tough opposition.

“Partick are a big club and their players are going to be of a great quality, but in the second half against Hamilton we demonstrated a more competitive edge and took a lot of confidence from that.”