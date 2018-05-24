‘I don’t want to keep harry’

Harry Paton was Stenhousemuir’s stand-out player of the promotion-clinching season, but Brown Ferguson wouldn’t like him to stay with the club in SPFL League One full-time.

That shouldn’t be construed as Ferguson not wanting him to return to Ochilview – because he would gladly take him back on loan.

But for the midfielder’s progression Ferguson says he has to kick on, and is capable of doing so at a higher level than League One in Scotland.

The Stenhousemuir boss only wants the best for a midfielder who gave so much to the Warriors this term and is likely to be an in-demand free agent this summer.

Paton has not been kept on by parent club Hearts, and when asked if he would like to keep the teen sensation, he told The Falkirk Herald: “I don’t really want to take Harry into League One with us.”

Brown explained: “He needs a big full-time move. He deserves one. He’s a cut above and deserves to be playing – at the very least – in the Championship, if not above. I want the lad to go and explore that because he deserves it. He needs a full-time environment to continue his development because he can go far in the game.”

Brown’s benevolence, and desire for Paton to go further in the game however doesn’t quite come with without regard for Stenhousemuir though. And while he doesn’t want to sign him for the League One campaign – he’d take him back in an instant.

“Everyone who has come across him this season has agreed – he’s a quality player and a quality person.

“If the opportunity arose that he had a full-time club who wanted to loan him back for first team opportunities then we’d certainly like to, however as I’ve said he is capable of operating at a higher level and we wish him all the best.He has been different class for all who have seen him this season.”