How much is each SPFL league place worth to Stenhousemuir?

Finishing in the play-offs is a valuable ambition for Stenhousemuir.

Not only would Brown Ferguson’s team earn more than £57,000 in prize money, it would also give them the chance of a much healthier prize pot next season too.

However the Warriors find themselves outside the all important promotion candidates at the moment.

Currently the Warriors sit outside the post-season fixture shake-up and a present fifth placed finish would reap £55,000.

Each position above is worth either £2,000 or £3,000 but the reward at the end is perhaps more important to the Warriors.

A finish in the play-offs and subsequent success would propel them to League One with bigger clubs and a bigger prize pot next season.

The bottom side in league One this season will receive £66,000 with survival equating to a £71,000 reward.

It's an important time of the season for the club.

So every point and position is pivotal for Stenhousemuir.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “This season’s revenue distribution is the highest prize fund in the history of the Scottish game and a record windfall for all SPFL clubs.

“The SPFL is committed to continually growing our game in the financial interests of all 42 member clubs. A new and improved deal with title sponsor Ladbrokes and other commercial deals helped us to do just that.”

League prize money is paid in addition to parachute payments, UEFA solidarity, Betfred Cup prize and TV money, IRN-BRU Cup prize and travel money, and clubs’ match accounts from cup games at neutral venues.

The £23.7million prize money is distributed according to the percentages set out below, based on overall league standing at the end of the season.

League 1

1st 0.5% £119k

2nd 0.43% £102k

3rd 0.35% £83k

4th 0.34% £81k

5th 0.33% £78k

6th 0.32% £76k

7th 0.31% £73k

8th 0.30% £71k

9th 0.29% £69k

10th 0.28% £66k

League 2

1st 0.27% £64k

2nd 0.26% £62k

3rd 0.25% £59k

4th 0.24% £57k

5th 0.23% £55k

6th 0.22% £52k

7th 0.21% £50k

8yh 0.20% £47k

9th 0.19% £45k

10th 0.18% £43k