Tributes have been paid to Michael Dukes, who died at the weekend.

The goalkeeping coach of Albion Rovers had previously served Kilsyth Rangers for more than ten years in the Junior ranks and was awarded a testimonial last year.

He was most recently between the sticks for Stenhousemuir over-35s who tweeted: “It is with great sadness we inform you of the passing of our player Michael Duke. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.”