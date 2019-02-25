Forfar 2 Stenhousemuir 1: Revenge of the X-men

Stenhousemuir have it all to do against Brechin City this weekend after a strike from former Warrior John Baird defeated them in Angus.

Second half goals from Jamie Bain and Baird put the Loons ahead, while Greg Hurst pulled one back for the Warriors.

It was a homecoming for six former Loons in Colin McMenamin’s squad – Russell Dingwall, Greg Hurst, Mark Ferry, Conner Duthie and Mark McGuigan, but it was a former Warrior in the home shirt who almost grabbed the opener.

Ross Meechan sent a low effort past the post in the second minute before Greg Hurst blasted over shortly after.

The Loons had a few chances in quick succession through Dale Hilson as he was denied by Graeme Smith while curling wide in the 17 th minute. Stenhousemuir’s Dingwall saw his shot deflected wide while the final chance of a poor first half fell to John Baird who blasted over from the edge of the box.

Brad Spencer thought he had given the Loons the lead in the 49th minute when his effort hit the bar and bounced down and away from goal but the shot didn’t cross the line so appeals were waved away.

It wasn’t long before Forfar did have the lead however as Smith pushed a Baird effort wide and the corner wasn’t cleared properly; allowing Jamie Bain to send a low effort through the crowd of players into the bottom corner.

The lead was doubled in the 63 rd minute when Meechan’s throw in found Hilson and he flicked the ball on beautifully for Baird to run onto and slot under the advancing Smith.

Conner Duthie and Hurst came close for Stenhousemuir as they looked for a way back into the game. They did so with twenty minutes remaining and all three players involved were former Loons; Duthie’s cross found McGuigan and his header was parried by McCallum into the path of Hurst who scooped the ball into the net.

Both sides had chances late on with Duthie denied by McCallum before Baird headed wide at the other end.

It leaves Stenhousemuir bottom, three points off Brechin City who visit Ochilview on Saturday. McMenamin also takes his side to Stranraer tomorrow night.