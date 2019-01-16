Flashback: 1995 When little Stenhousemuir saw off Aberdeen

Peter Godfrey remembers Stenhousemuir’s famous triumph over Aberdeen in 1995 – he was watching intently from the bench.

Nursing a knock, the tall defender wasn’t risked in Terry Christie’s line-up which went on to achieve one of the most famous Scottish Cup upsets of modern time and blotted Roy Aitken’s copybook and hung over him throughout his reign at Pittodrie.

18 Feb 1995: Portrait of Aberdeen Manager Roy Aitken watches the match during the Scottish Cup Fourth Round match against Stenhousemuir played at Ochilview Park in Stenhousemuir, Scotland. Stenhousemuir won the match 2-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport /Allsport

It also maintained Stenhousemuir’s unlikely record against the Dons – they’ve never lost to the Reds.

Two goals from Tommy Steel - nicknamed ‘Titanic Tommy’ by Falkirk Herald Ochilview correspondent Arthur McTague – gave the Warriors a famous win.

Godfrey told The Falkirk Herald: “I remember it well, and it wasn’t what many will think it was. It wasn’t a wee team scraping a win for a shock.

“We went out and attacked them and Aberdeen didn’t know what had hit them.

“We were a confident side and went out and played our own game and attacked them. That’s how I think it should be, there was no point sitting in and defending, especially not at home.”

In the side were the likes of Millar Mathieson and Graeme Armstrong and Adrian Sprott and Steel gave the Warriors the lead by beating the stranded Theo Snelders on the hour-mark. Duncan Shearer had a goal ruled out for offside before the same man doubled the Warriors’ tally and set-up an historic victory and quarter final tie with Hibernian.

In his match report of 1995 Heraldsport’s Arthur McTague wrote: “Normally the story of such results is of a plucky wee team battling away, getting a break and holding on until the end, but frankly Terry Christie’s team outplayed their cup-laden opponents.”

Later adding: “The Warriors looked more the Premier League side than the visitors,” and Godfrey agreed.

He added: “Aberdeen thought they just had to turn up. They didn’t take it seriously enough, and it cost them.

“We had some great players in that side and we went for it. The celebrations were good too!”

The victory was the Warriors’ first over Aberdeen – but they remain unbeaten against the Dons in their entire history. The previous two meetings between the sides early in the 20th century finished as draws before Christie’s famous day.

Godfrey added: “That’s the sort of thing Colin McMenamin could be using in his team-talk this weekend. History is on their side and you never know.

“Pittodrie is a tough place to go, but imagine a win and that journey back down will be particularly enjoyable.”