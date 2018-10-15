First quarter is a success for Stenny boss

Stenhousemuir manager Brown Ferguson has been “pleased” with his side’s return to League One, with his side sitting seventh at the end of the first quarter.

Stenny have won three and lost six this campaign, with all wins coming at home and no points on the road to celebrate yet.

The three wins, over Brechin City, Dumbarton and Montrose, have ensured that it has been an ultimately successful return to the third tier - so far - for the Warriors.

Manager Brown Ferguson has been happy with what he has seen overall.

“In general I have been pleased,” he told the Falkirk Herald.

“Out of the nine games played there’s probably been a couple of performances we’d like to forget.

“But I would also say that on a number of other performances we’ve put in we’ve merited more than we’ve got on the day.

“No team has outplayed us so far this season and in every game we’ve been competitive. Even in games where we’ve not played well we’ve still been in the game.”

Stenhousemuir have lost all four away matches 2-0, but the results at home have left Ferguson’s side just four from the play-offs.

“I think the players should take a lot of confidence,” he added.

“We’ve stepped up and they should take confidence from the fact that when we go up against opponents there’s very little against each team but we’ve got certain qualities which I think can bring us through on top of teams as we move forward.”

Despite being just four points behind fourth place, Stenny sit just one point above bottom-of-the-table Montrose in the closest League One for many a year.

In fact, had the Warriors not scored in stoppage time against Montrose, they would have been bottom at this stage.

“We’re in the middle of that pack and it’s now a case of kicking forward for the next quarter,” Ferguson said.

“I think it’s been a positive start to the season although everybody would like to have more points, given how tight a league this is going to be.”