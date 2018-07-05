Ferguson targeting new faces before League Cup

Stenhousemuir manager Brown Ferguson is hoping to have at least a couple of new faces at the club before the start of the Betfred Cup on July 14.

The Warriors boss is aiming to complete his squad before the new league season begins with a home match against Brechin City at the start of August, but hopes to have at least a couple of new signings available to face Partick Thistle a week on Saturday.

“I would like to think that over the next week or so that players will be making decisions on their futures.

“We will look to have a couple of faces in before the League Cup starts, but in terms of a full squad - I think that’s most likely to be complete for the start of the season, or at least during the League Cup campaign.”

Ferguson has enjoyed the new League Cup format but admitted it makes trying to sign players more difficult.

“It’s a very difficult schedule, when you are going Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday.

“It does force us a little bit to try and get as many as we can in beforehand, however, the priority is the league and the start of August.

“So we’ll be looking towards that, but at the same time we want to have a successful League Cup.”

Stenny host Partick Thistle to open the Betfred Cup before hosting Albion Rovers and travelling to face Greenock Morton and Ayr United.

Hamilton’s visit to Ochilview on Tuesday will be Stenny’s last pre-season match.