Extra edge to Stenhousemuir clash with Peterhead

Stenhousemuir welcome Peterhead to Ochilview tomorrow for a potentially pivotal promotion battle.

While Montrose remain top of the table, Peterhead have closed to within point after five successive wins.

But Stenhousemuir are also in form with three wins and a draw from their last four outings.

Stenhousemuir battled with the Blue Toon last season to beat the drop from League 1 - unsuccessfully for both as it turned out.

Now the two sides are set to lock horns again over the second half of the season as they seek a quick return to the third tier.

And while Saturday's match carries the same three-point prize as any other, Warriors boss Brown Ferguson admitted: “I think there’s always an edge to our games, for whatever reason.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve always seemed to be in a position where we’re battling against each other.

“Three points on Saturday would give us a chance to really close the gap on them and likewise for them to try to put a bit of space between ourselves and them.

“You can only get three points in any one game but I think games against Peterhead do take on a slightly different significance.

“It’s a tough, tough game for ourselves but similarly a tough, tough game for Peterhead."

Peterhead have rammed in 13 goals in their last two games - including a 6-2 win away to leaders Montrose last Saturday. The last time they failed to win was when Stenhousemuir visited Balmoor in November and beat Jim McInally's men 3-2.

Ferguson said: “We know what their qualities are and when you look at the game on paper it’s probably the two form teams in the league. We know each other and how difficult a game it’s going to be.

“But we’re going into it with confidence and need to try to impose ourselves on the game in the way we have been doing in recent weeks.”