East Fife 1 Stenhousemuir 1: Injury time equaliser stunner

Stenny came agonisingly close to hauling themselves off the foot of League One at Bayview on Tuesday.

The fact the full-time whistle was blown within seconds of Daryll Meggatt’s equaliser shows just how close.

There will be positives and negatives that Colin McMenamin will take from this draw at the home of the play-off hopefuls.

On one hand the Warriors were the better team, battling for everything and probably worthy of at least a goal lead by the break.

They’ve shown over the past couple of games that they can score goals and go toe to toe with the best sides in the division.

But there will be frustrations as well that Stenny couldn’t add to their tally, despite their dominance, and allowed the Fifers back into the game with a sloppy equaliser.

On the whole, though, it was probably a decent point which kept Stenny bottom of the table on goal difference only.

A few more performances like this, including against fellow relegation battlers Stranraer on Saturday, and they won’t occupy that slot for long.

Tuesday night’s game was given the green light by ref David Lowe shortly before kick off as a strong wind whipped across Bayview.

Stenny settled the better of the two sides and should have taken the lead a couple of times in the first half.

MarkMcGuigan had an early sight of goal, Greg Hurst had an effort cleared off the line and Alan Cook’s drive was blocked by Brett Long.

It didn’t take long into the second 45 for the Warriors to get the goal their play deserved.

Hurst burst into the Fife box and squared along the face of goal.

McGuigan had peeled off to the back post and had a simple tap in from close range.

The goal kicked East Fife into life and they went on to dominate the second 45.

Anton Dowds and Pat Slattery both went close.

But Stenny looked to be closing out the win until Meggatt’s last gasp equaliser.