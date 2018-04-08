Dallas double helps Stenhousemuir to convincing win over Edinburgh

Two goals from new loan signing Andy Dallas helped clinical Stenhousemuir to a comfortable victory over Edinburgh City, as the Warriors bounced back from a sticky run of results to consolidate their place in the playoffs.

The visitors had an early scare when Lewis McLear played in Craig Thomson on the edge of the box to fire a good effort at Chris Smith, but they took the lead shortly after when Harry Paton capped off a magnificent solo run with a superb left footed strike – a lead that was soon doubled when Colin McMenamin powered home.

The second goal stung Edinburgh into life, and after Cameron Blues came close, they were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when Michael Dunlop appeared to bring down Thomson as he tried to get onto the end of a cross from the left.

The visitors started the second half content to sit deep and defend what they have, limiting Edinburgh to half chances and speculative crosses from deep for the most part.

The impressive Andy Dallas - making his first appearance after signing on loan from Rangers during the week – marked his Stenny debut with a goal on the hour mark, after some terrific work from Allan Cook on the left put the young striker through on goal, and the 18 year-old obliged with a composed low finish.

Edinburgh City pulled one back with 15 to go when Falkirk loanee Cameron Blues stayed alert to force the ball home after Smith fumbled an effort from Scott Shepherd, and it should have been 3-2 seconds later when Ashley Grimes curled an effort over from inside the box.

As Edinburgh pushed for another goal to give them a lifeline, any Stenhousemuir nerves were settled on 82 minutes when Dallas popped up again to blast an effort past Callum Antell from 18 yards.