Cook would be happy to extend loan spell at Stenhousemuir

Winger Alan Cook is hoping to help boost Stenhousemuir's promotion push after returning to the club on loan from Alloa Athletic.

Cook, last year’s Falkirk Herald club Starshot winner, has initally signed back on at Ochilview for a month.

But he hasn’t ruled out extending his stay at the club into the new year, if a deal can be struck.

He said: “It’s 28 days just now which suited both parties in terms of me getting more game time.

“Hopefully the view is, come the end of the year when the transfer window opens I can get back on a longer term deal."

Cook’s immediate priority is helping Stenny to three points at Edinburgh City on Saturday and ensuring they stay in touch with the promotion pack over a hectic festive season.

He said: “It’s just a case of staying within the pack. Nobody wins league titles in December or January but you need to be there or thereabouts at the turn of the year.

Despite last season's relegation Cook was a top performer Stenny and would love to play a part in helping the club get back up.

And while Cook admits the make up of the Stenhousemuir squad has changed considerably since his departure just six months ago, he still feels right at home at Ochilview.

He said: “My personal preference would be to commit for a bit longer as long as the club are happy.

“I love it at the club and am just delighted to be back.”