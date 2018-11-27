Colin McMenamin announced as new Stenhousemuir manager

Colin McMenamin has taken up his first job in football management, after being announced as Stenhousemuir's new boss.

The 37-year-old has been at Stenhousemuir in a playing capacity since 2014 and, since the surprise departure of Brown Ferguson, has impressed the board as caretaker manager.

Ferguson was dismissed, much to the disappointment of the majority of Stenny supporters, after a 2-0 home loss to Stranraer and McMenamin has now taken charge of three matches - losing two and winning one.

Losses to Dumbarton away and Raith Rovers at home, both of which saw Mark McGuigan on the score sheet, were followed by a quite stunning 4-2 victory over local rivals Falkirk - which ultimately appears to have secured the striker the manager's job on a permanent basis.

Having played over 100 times for the Warriors, McMenamin has racked up a half century of goals for the Ochilview side and has been a fine addition to a club he joined aged 33.

His first job in management is not one that will be easy, however, with Stenhousemuir currently sitting rock bottom of the League One table, three points behind eighth place Montrose.