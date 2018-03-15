Clyde punish Stenhousemuir for poor first half display

Stenhousemuir fell to a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Clyde on Saturday, despite an inspired second half showing, writes Jonny Clark.

An eighth minute strike from Chris McStay gave the visitors the lead, before David Goodwillie’s brace made it 3-0 after only 51 minutes.

Stenny fought back with goals from Eddie Ferns and Harry Paton. But the damage, though, was done before Brown Ferguson’s side started playing.

After only eight minutes McStay’s 25-yard effort made it 1-0 to Clyde.

The Bully Wee doubled that advantage on 29 minutes when a mix-up between brothers Michael and Ross Dunlop allowed Goodwillie to poke home from close range.

Stenny’s first half performance was below-par, with the best chance coming when Clyde centre-back Martin McNiff was in the right place to deny Jamie Longworth a header at goal.

Clyde seemingly killed the game off when Goodwillie’s skill left captain Michael Dunlop on the floor, before the striker rounded Lewis McMinn and slotted home.

But Stenhousemuir responded well, with half-time substitutes Eddie Ferns and Alan Cook at the heart of their second half performance.

On 56 minutes Cook did brilliantly down the left, his drilled cross was scuffed by Mark McGuigan but Ferns made no mistake at the back post.

Ten minutes later Harry Paton, also a second half standout, had a drilled shot blocked on the line.

The second goal eventually came on 75 minutes, courtesy of youngster Paton. Cook’s corner-kick found him in space and he curled a shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

And despite the late pressure, Clyde held on.