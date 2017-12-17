City 1 Stenhousemuir 2: Warriors back on track

Stenhousemuir halted a run of three successive defeats with a 2-1 over Edinburgh City at Ainslie Park.

Harry Paton’s opener was cancelled out by Marc Laird’s leveller, before top scorer Mark McGuigan put them back in front before the break.

Stenny enjoyed some good fortune when Faird El Alagui missed a hotly contested second half penalty for the hosts, but were able to see it out for a welcome three points.

David Marsh maybe should have done better with the first chance of the game after Ruaridh Donaldson picked him out, but could only steer wide of Calum Antell’s goal.

Antell was called in to action when Mark McGuigan sprung the offside trap, but saw his close range volley well stopped by the Welshman.

City’s first opportunity fell to Scott Shepherd from an Ashley Grimes through ball, but the Falkirk loanee dragged his shot wide of Chris Smith’s far post.

The opener came on 25 minutes when Paton showed good determination on the byline to keep possession before cutting inside and firing low under Antell.

The on-loan Hearts midfielder almost added his and his team’s second soon after, but Antell got down well to parry his left-foot effort.

City responded with an equaliser. The visitors were unable to clear a Craig Thomson delivery, and Laird passed the loose ball in to Smith’s bottom right corner from the edge of the area.

Ferguson’s men weren’t level for long however, as McGuigan controlled in the area before drilling past Antell to restore their advantage.

There was a let off for Stenny on the hour after Shepherd was brought down when in on goal by Ross Dunlop, who was shown a yellow rather than a red.. El Alagui stepped up, but slipped at the crucial moment and sent it high over the bar.