Saturday, April 13, 2019. Picture by Alan Murray

Airdrie 0 Stenhousemuir 1: Match gallery

Mark McGuigan’s goal gave the Warriors a vital win that draws them level with Brechin in ninth.

Here’s a pick of the match action from photographer Alan Murray at the Penny Cars Stadium.

Saturday, April 13, 2019. Picture by Alan Murray

1. Airdrie 0 Warriors 1

Saturday, April 13, 2019. Picture by Alan Murray
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
Saturday, April 13, 2019. Picture by Alan Murray

2. Airdrie 0 Warriors 1

Saturday, April 13, 2019. Picture by Alan Murray
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
Saturday, April 13, 2019. Picture by Alan Murray

3. Airdrie 0 Warriors 1

Saturday, April 13, 2019. Picture by Alan Murray
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
Saturday, April 13, 2019. Picture by Alan Murray

4. Airdrie 0 Warriors 1

Saturday, April 13, 2019. Picture by Alan Murray
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7