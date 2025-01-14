Stenhousemuir FC: Winning League Two title was just the start of Warriors’ perfect 2024

League Two champions Stenhousemuir (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir’s 2024 couldn’t have gone any better, and with the New Year already upon us, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane to relive a selection of the club’s top moments.

Saturday, April 27 was the long-awaited trophy lift. This day not only marked a promotion to League One football but also ended the 140 years wait to raise a trophy at Ochilview Park. Though the Warriors settled for a draw against Bonnyrigg Rose, this result was outweighed by the immense pride felt by every member and fan of the club.

The Warriors barged their way out of League Two very convincingly, having won 18 of their games and accumulated 68 points, one of their highest points finishes in League Two. Their trophy day was not only a tribute to their impressive league form but also an exceptionally special moment for the players, many of whom were first-time trophy winners.

This day marked the beginning of a new challenge in League One, an occasion to which the Warriors have convincingly risen. Their flag unfurling on the opening day of the season was a historic day for the club, with a league winner’s flag flying over Ochilview Park for the very first time.

Stenhousemuir’s flag day also saw them register their first three points in their new league after defeating newly relegated Arbroath. This game was only the beginning of a season which has showcased more of the Warriors’ tremendous quality.

In between these hugely important league games have been multiple cup matches which have embedded their own special memories within the club. One of these was none other than a proud victory over local rivals Falkirk. This was a Challenge Cup game that left Ochilview rocking when they defeated their rivals on penalties.

The Warriors have also experienced success in the Scottish Cup with an emphatic victory over Irvine Meadow XI which guaranteed them an upcoming tie with Championship side Dunfermline Athletic this Saturday.

Stenhousemuir closed 2024 in style by asserting themselves in a position at the top end of the table, and after a resounding win over Alloa Athletic before the close of the year, the Warriors cemented themselves into second place.

With a title chase at their feet, they will look back on last year with pride and the fondest of memories and will dare to dream that 2025 will fulfil even bigger ambitions.