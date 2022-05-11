Stenhousemuir FC: Swift glad to sign up two new recruits

The season ended on a sour note for the Warriors as they lost out by three points for the final play-off spot to Edinburgh City, but East Kilbride goalkeeper Conor Brennan and East Fife defender Daniel Higgins have now been signed up by manager Stephen Swift in a bid to put that disappointment behind them.

“We are delighted to bring both of them into the club,” the boss said. “One of the positions we felt we didn’t get quite right last year was the goalkeeping position and we also wanted our own player.

“Peter Urminsky was brilliant but you had St Mirren calling him back and it was just not the best situation to be in.

Warriors manager Stephen Swift (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“Conor has real experience and was named their supporters’ player of the year so he is coming in with a real expectation to deliver.

“With Daniel, I feel we have won a watch too. He’s won this league with Cove Rangers and he knows how to win matches at this level.

“He’s had a great grounding at Celtic and Kilmarnock and he likes to play football the right way.

“At the back, he will give us a real ball-player who can carry the ball out and he is a diamond in the rough, so to speak.”

Swift added: “That’s us sitting at 12 signed players now, which is a decent start. Last time around, I think I had up to two players.