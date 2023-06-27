Stenhousemuir FC: Season tickets go on sale for the upcoming League Two campaign

Linking up with FanBase, all season tickets will be digitally held via the FanBase app with fans able to purchase a physical season book for £5 via the online process, or via the office if paying monthly.

Watching Gary Naysmith’s side this term will cost £200 for adults, with concessions priced at £125. For 16-21 year olds, the cost is set at £50.

Thanks to Your Equipment Solutions, under-16s can pick up a free season ticket via the club office.

Stenhousemuir's Ochilview Park (Photo: National World)

A club spokesperson said: "We’re pleased to announce our season ticket prices for season 2023/24.

"All season tickets will be digitally held on the FanBase app and both adult and concession tickets can be bought online with a single purchase.

“As always, we also offer a payment plan for adult and concession season tickets, over 10 payments, adults £21 per month, concessions £13.50 per month.

"If you wish to receive a physical season ticket, these are available for an additional cost of £5 each.

"If you purchase your Season Ticket via FanBase, you can select ‘card and postage’ and we’ll send a physical season ticket book.

"If you pay over instalments via GoCardless, please contact the office once your purchase is complete.

“Any renewals from last season will automatically be allocated the same seat[s] If you’d like to reserve a different seat, please contact the office once you have made your purchase.”

They added: “Community season tickets will receive an email from Warriors In The Community with instructions on how to purchase a season ticket.

“Please contact the office on 01324 562992 or [email protected] to pick up a free under-16s season ticket.

“Please be aware that we have limited stock of under-16s season tickets and they will be issued on a first come-first served basis.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Ochilview Park for the season ahead.”