Stenhousemuir FC: Relief was the main emotion after getting back on the scoresheet, says Thomas Orr

Tam Orr in action against Dumbarton earlier on the campaign (Photo: Scott Louden)

That 2-1 comeback victory over the Sons keeps Gary Naysmith’s side in touch with the promotion play-off positions in League Two.

Speaking to Warriors TV, he said of scoring his first league goal since netting against Stranraer in November: “I was delighted to be back scoring again. As a striker you are always judged on goals and it was one of those matches – I had missed a good chance earlier on in the game and when I finally got the goal the emotion was probably more relief than anything else.

“The ball just came to me and I didn’t have any time to think about, I think that is actually how I scored the second chance and not the first. It was just a case of hitting it and when you have no time sometimes that is better.

“I know we were one goal down when I came on as a substitute but don’t think we were playing badly and everyone out on the pitch was doing a good job.

“I think the manager just thought the game needed an injection of pace and a wee change and thankfully myself and Euan (O’Reilly) managed to do that.”