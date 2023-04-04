Stenhousemuir FC: Relief was the main emotion after getting back on the scoresheet, says Thomas Orr
Stenhousemuir striker Thomas Orr admits he was relieved to have finally found the back of the net again after scoring the Warriors winning goal against Dumbarton on Saturday.
That 2-1 comeback victory over the Sons keeps Gary Naysmith’s side in touch with the promotion play-off positions in League Two.
Speaking to Warriors TV, he said of scoring his first league goal since netting against Stranraer in November: “I was delighted to be back scoring again. As a striker you are always judged on goals and it was one of those matches – I had missed a good chance earlier on in the game and when I finally got the goal the emotion was probably more relief than anything else.
“The ball just came to me and I didn’t have any time to think about, I think that is actually how I scored the second chance and not the first. It was just a case of hitting it and when you have no time sometimes that is better.
“I know we were one goal down when I came on as a substitute but don’t think we were playing badly and everyone out on the pitch was doing a good job.
“I think the manager just thought the game needed an injection of pace and a wee change and thankfully myself and Euan (O’Reilly) managed to do that.”
Looking ahead to Saturday’s match at Ochilview against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, he added: “It will be really tough. We have played them three times already now and we’ve managed to win two of them and draw the other one which is a good record. We know exactly what to expect from them.”