Stenhousemuir FC: Ochilview boss Gary Naysmith praises his backroom staff after winning League Two Glen's Manager of the Month for September
Former Hearts, Everton and Scotland left-back Naysmith, 44, who won 46 international playing caps between 2000 and 2009, has recently shown his prowess in the dugout by leading the Ochilview outfit to three wins (1-0 at Spartans, 5-0 at home to Stranraer and 1-0 at Bonnyrigg Rose) last month, before ending September with a 2-2 home draw against Clyde having been 2-0 up.
That latter result pushed then leaders Stenny down to second place below Peterhead, but Naysmith’s men remain firmly in the race for promotion to League One.
After receiving his prize, the Ochilview boss said: “The manager is the one who receives the award but you only really receive the award on the back of all the good work done by everyone else at the club.
"Therefore, I’d like to thank my backroom staff for all the help they have given me since pre-season begun, as well as thanking the players for all their hard work and effort since we put the squad together in June.
“We have made a good start to the season which we will try to continue in the coming months.”
The fine start to the 2023-24 campaign, which has seen Stenhousemuir win four, draw three and lose one of their eight league matches, currently has Stenny third on 15 points.
Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, praised Stenny for only losing two goals during their recent run, adding: “The division is again extremely competitive and so a run of unbeaten matches is important at this early stage of the season.
“My congratulations go to Gary, his coaching staff and all involved at Ochilview.”
Stenhousemuir, whose latest scheduled match at Elgin City last Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch after torrential rain battered large swathes of Scotland, are not due to be in action again until a home league encounter against leaders Peterhead on Saturday October 21, with kick-off at 3pm.