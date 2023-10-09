News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Stenhousemuir FC: Ochilview boss Gary Naysmith praises his backroom staff after winning League Two Glen's Manager of the Month for September

After being named as Scottish League Two Glen’s Manager of the Month for September, Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith has insisted that his award is due to the excellent support he has been receiving from his backroom staff.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:04 BST
League 2 manager of the month Gary Naysmith with backroom staff (from left) Michael Gallacher, Seamus McCafferty, Gary Naismith, Myles Hogarth, Brown Ferguson, Reece Robertson (Pic Raymond Davies)League 2 manager of the month Gary Naysmith with backroom staff (from left) Michael Gallacher, Seamus McCafferty, Gary Naismith, Myles Hogarth, Brown Ferguson, Reece Robertson (Pic Raymond Davies)
League 2 manager of the month Gary Naysmith with backroom staff (from left) Michael Gallacher, Seamus McCafferty, Gary Naismith, Myles Hogarth, Brown Ferguson, Reece Robertson (Pic Raymond Davies)

Former Hearts, Everton and Scotland left-back Naysmith, 44, who won 46 international playing caps between 2000 and 2009, has recently shown his prowess in the dugout by leading the Ochilview outfit to three wins (1-0 at Spartans, 5-0 at home to Stranraer and 1-0 at Bonnyrigg Rose) last month, before ending September with a 2-2 home draw against Clyde having been 2-0 up.

That latter result pushed then leaders Stenny down to second place below Peterhead, but Naysmith’s men remain firmly in the race for promotion to League One.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After receiving his prize, the Ochilview boss said: “The manager is the one who receives the award but you only really receive the award on the back of all the good work done by everyone else at the club.

Most Popular

"Therefore, I’d like to thank my backroom staff for all the help they have given me since pre-season begun, as well as thanking the players for all their hard work and effort since we put the squad together in June.

“We have made a good start to the season which we will try to continue in the coming months.”

The fine start to the 2023-24 campaign, which has seen Stenhousemuir win four, draw three and lose one of their eight league matches, currently has Stenny third on 15 points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, praised Stenny for only losing two goals during their recent run, adding: “The division is again extremely competitive and so a run of unbeaten matches is important at this early stage of the season.

“My congratulations go to Gary, his coaching staff and all involved at Ochilview.”

Stenhousemuir, whose latest scheduled match at Elgin City last Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch after torrential rain battered large swathes of Scotland, are not due to be in action again until a home league encounter against leaders Peterhead on Saturday October 21, with kick-off at 3pm.

Related topics:Gary NaysmithScotlandEverton