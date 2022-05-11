Stenhousemuir FC: New synthetic surface to be installed this month

Warriors manager Stephen Swift says that will be a massive move forward for the club as the current playing surface isn’t up to scratch.

He told the Herald: “It is one that I have been in the directors’ ears about since day one.

“If you want to go and play, it is a bit bobbly and that was something that went against us at times, and I know that sounds picky.

Ochilview Park (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“For me, it will make a difference to the way we play, passing out the back and playing through the lines.

“If you want to play at tempo, a good surface really helps, and I am delighted about it, to be honest.

“We need to make sure we achieve our goals next year because the board have certainly backed me and my team.