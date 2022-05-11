Stenhousemuir FC: New synthetic surface to be installed this month

Stenhousemuir are to install a new synthetic surface at Ochilview Park, with work scheduled to begin on Monday, May 23.

By Ben Kearney
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 5:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 5:11 pm

Warriors manager Stephen Swift says that will be a massive move forward for the club as the current playing surface isn’t up to scratch.

He told the Herald: “It is one that I have been in the directors’ ears about since day one.

“If you want to go and play, it is a bit bobbly and that was something that went against us at times, and I know that sounds picky.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Ochilview Park (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“For me, it will make a difference to the way we play, passing out the back and playing through the lines.

“If you want to play at tempo, a good surface really helps, and I am delighted about it, to be honest.

“We need to make sure we achieve our goals next year because the board have certainly backed me and my team.

“It’s something I’m just really excited about and it will benefit us long-term.”

Stephen Swift