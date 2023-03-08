Stenhousemuir FC: Naysmith named manager of the month; Yates named player of the month

Stenny's Matty Yates (Photo: Roddy Mackenzie/Final Whistle Media)

The Warriors played five times, winning twice against Albion Rovers and Bonnyrigg Rose, drawing twice and losing once against league leaders Dumbarton as they climbed up to third place in the table.

Boss Naysmith said: “At any club, It’s always difficult for the players and backroom staff that are already in place when a manager is changed halfway through the season.

“Therefore, I would like to thank my backroom staff for all the help I’ve received and for how easy they have made it for myself to settle into the role.

"I must also give a special mention to Brown Ferguson for the help and support he provides on a daily basis.

“The players however are the ones that I should be thanking the most. Their effort and commitment since we came to the club have been different class and without the buy in from the players, I wouldn’t be receiving this award.

Eleven goal hitman Yates added: "I've been happy with my own form and I just need to keep performing and score more goals. I set myself targets at the start of the season to give me something to aim for.

"I targeted 15 goals and ten assists at the start of the season and I'm currently at 11 goals and 13 assists so, with nine games to go, I'm well up to schedule."