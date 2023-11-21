News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Stenhousemuir FC: Midfielder Nat Wedderburn urging caution despite lofty league position

Stenhousemuir midfield ace Nat Wedderburn isn’t getting carried away by the fact that the Warriors currently top Scottish League 2 after 13 games this season.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 21st Nov 2023, 15:21 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 15:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gary Naysmith’s team moved onto 28 points from 13 matches after winning 3-0 at Stranraer last Saturday and Stenny currently lead second-placed Peterhead on goal difference.

"All it is is a good start,” Wedderburn, 32, told Warriors TV. “We’re not even at Christmas yet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There’s a lot of games still to go. We’ve just got to keep taking it game by game.

Most Popular
Nat Wedderburn has helped Stenhousemuir to the top of League 2 (Library pic by Michael Gillen)Nat Wedderburn has helped Stenhousemuir to the top of League 2 (Library pic by Michael Gillen)
Nat Wedderburn has helped Stenhousemuir to the top of League 2 (Library pic by Michael Gillen)

“Stranraer is a difficult place to come with the pitch and we weren’t at our best in the first half to be honest.

"We train on astro, play on astro and sometimes when you come to the grass pitch it’s a bit different.

"It’s just trying to deal with it which I thought we did well in the end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But we got a two-goal lead and I thought we improved in the second half.”

Well-travelled Wedderburn, who has made 102 appearances for Stenny since joining the Ochilview club in May 2021, previously served Stoke City, Northampton Town, Corby Town, Cowdenbeath, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dunfermline Athletic, Raith Rovers, Airdrieonians and Dumbarton.

He is settled at Stenny and revealed that – despite the fact the club has no league game this weekend, they will still be playing.

"I’ve enjoyed my time here,” he said. “There are good people at the club and a good changing room.

"I think we’ve got a friendly game this weekend just to keep ticking over and try and keep the momentum going.”

Related topics:Gary NaysmithStranraerPeterhead