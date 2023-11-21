Stenhousemuir FC: Midfielder Nat Wedderburn urging caution despite lofty league position
Gary Naysmith’s team moved onto 28 points from 13 matches after winning 3-0 at Stranraer last Saturday and Stenny currently lead second-placed Peterhead on goal difference.
"All it is is a good start,” Wedderburn, 32, told Warriors TV. “We’re not even at Christmas yet.
"There’s a lot of games still to go. We’ve just got to keep taking it game by game.
“Stranraer is a difficult place to come with the pitch and we weren’t at our best in the first half to be honest.
"We train on astro, play on astro and sometimes when you come to the grass pitch it’s a bit different.
"It’s just trying to deal with it which I thought we did well in the end.
"But we got a two-goal lead and I thought we improved in the second half.”
Well-travelled Wedderburn, who has made 102 appearances for Stenny since joining the Ochilview club in May 2021, previously served Stoke City, Northampton Town, Corby Town, Cowdenbeath, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dunfermline Athletic, Raith Rovers, Airdrieonians and Dumbarton.
He is settled at Stenny and revealed that – despite the fact the club has no league game this weekend, they will still be playing.
"I’ve enjoyed my time here,” he said. “There are good people at the club and a good changing room.
"I think we’ve got a friendly game this weekend just to keep ticking over and try and keep the momentum going.”