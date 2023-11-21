Stenhousemuir midfield ace Nat Wedderburn isn’t getting carried away by the fact that the Warriors currently top Scottish League 2 after 13 games this season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gary Naysmith’s team moved onto 28 points from 13 matches after winning 3-0 at Stranraer last Saturday and Stenny currently lead second-placed Peterhead on goal difference.

"All it is is a good start,” Wedderburn, 32, told Warriors TV. “We’re not even at Christmas yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There’s a lot of games still to go. We’ve just got to keep taking it game by game.

Nat Wedderburn has helped Stenhousemuir to the top of League 2 (Library pic by Michael Gillen)

“Stranraer is a difficult place to come with the pitch and we weren’t at our best in the first half to be honest.

"We train on astro, play on astro and sometimes when you come to the grass pitch it’s a bit different.

"It’s just trying to deal with it which I thought we did well in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we got a two-goal lead and I thought we improved in the second half.”

Well-travelled Wedderburn, who has made 102 appearances for Stenny since joining the Ochilview club in May 2021, previously served Stoke City, Northampton Town, Corby Town, Cowdenbeath, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dunfermline Athletic, Raith Rovers, Airdrieonians and Dumbarton.

He is settled at Stenny and revealed that – despite the fact the club has no league game this weekend, they will still be playing.

"I’ve enjoyed my time here,” he said. “There are good people at the club and a good changing room.