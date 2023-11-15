Stenhousemuir FC: Michael Anderson reckons more goals will come from his late runs
The midfielder, 23, was in the right place at the right time to score the Warriors opening goal against Peterhead last time out, and after that 2-0 victory, he revealed: “It is something that I have been working on since the end of last season. The management team really want me to utilise that part of my game and I am starting to do it on the pitch.
“Gary (Naysmith) and Brown (Ferguson) have been brilliant since coming into the club. I love training and they have really given me areas to develop. Making late runs in just one thing.
"They want me to score more goals and get more assists. It was a great ball in from Kinlay (Bilham) and I have managed to make that late run into the box.”
With the Warriors now in second spot in League 2, just behind Peterhead on goal difference, Anderson believes that the Ochilview club are going in the right direction.
"It is a great place to be,” he said. “The changing room is brilliant and the fans are on side and they are coming out in their numbers. Adam Brown’s goal (against Peterhead) was a brilliant moment.
"Celebrating in front of our fans was a nice moment and there was a big crowd for a Tuesday night game.
"It was great to play well myself but it is a team game. We played so well as a collective and that was the pleasing thing for me. It was a really strong performance in every aspect of our play.”