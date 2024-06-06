Stenhousemuir FC: Matty Yates signs new deal after interest from full-time SPFL clubs

Matty Yates (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir forward Matty Yates has committed his future to the League Two champions, signing a new contract which will keep him at the club until at least the end of next campaign.

Former Stranraer ace Yates, 21, only missed out on one league match last term as Gary Naysmith’s history-makers surged to the Ochilview club’s first ever title success, and he played a big part in Warriors’ stunning season – scoring five goals and racking up seven assists.

Ex-Scotland full-back Naysmith confirmed last month that the striker had a deal on the table, but that he was rightfully considering his options after receiving interest from elsewhere.

And he penned a new deal on Tuesday after interest from full-time clubs had faded.

"I am delighted that Matty has agreed to extend his deal with the club,” Naysmith told the club’s website.

"The reason for the delay in Matty re-signing was pretty simple, there was genuine interest in him from full-time clubs which he quite rightly needed to explore.

"For various reasons, the interest didn’t materialise just now and therefore we are delighted that Matty will be a Warrior for another year at least.