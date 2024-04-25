Stenhousemuir FC: Matthew Aitken, Nat Wedderburn and Gregor Buchanan up for PFA Scotland League Two player of the year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stenhousemuir trio Matty Aitken, Nat Wedderburn and Gregor Buchanan have all been nominated for the PFA Scotland League Two player of the year award.

Fellow professionals voted earlier this month for who they felt impressed over the course of the campaign, with the results seeing three of the four nominations going to members of the Warriors’ history-making squad.

Gary Naysmith’s team cruised to a first ever league title for the Ochilview club while also going on a club record winning streak throughout the campaign.

Stenhousemuir trio Matthew Aitken, Nat Wedderburn and Gregor Buchanan have been put up for the PFA Scotland League Two player of the year award (Photo: Jeff Holmes/PFA Scotland)

All three players were also included in the PFA Scotland League Two team of the year, which was announced last week, and that saw five out of the starting eleven filled by Naysmith’s squad.

Striker Aitken, 26, has been the focal point in attack for the Warriors this season, and he has had his best ever season in front of goal, scoring 14 times. He’s also grabbed five assists.

Englishman Wedderburn, 32, has been a key part of the midfield for the champions, and he has played 30 matches so far this term. His presence and importance in the team has been recognised by his peers.

Captain and centre-back Gregor Buchanan has been one of the signings of the season across the SPFL, and the defender has created a solid partnership alongside Nicky Jamieson, who can find himself unlucky to have not been included.

Making up the four nominees is The Spartans’ striker Blair Henderson, who has enjoyed a stellar campaign for the capital outfit, helping them into the play-off positions after being promoted out of the Lowland League last term.