Stenhousemuir FC: Manager Gary Naysmith named Glen's Manager of the Month; Matty Aitken picks up Player of the Month prize
He was also named manager of the month for November, and won the award this time around after leading his team to another flawless, unbeaten month again, picking up a full 15 points from their five league matches played – with victories over Bonnyrigg Rose, Dumbarton, East Fife, Elgin City and Clyde sending the Ochilview club a whopping 14 points clear.
Star striker Matthew Aitken has also picked up the player of the month award for December, with the forward on-form, netting four goals across the five matches, including a double against Clyde in a 2-0 win.
Stenny hit ten wins on the spin after beating Forfar Athletic on Saturday, with that result meaning that the Warriors smashed the wins-in-a-row record for League Two in the SPFL-era.
Naysmith’s men are now actually just four wins away from matching the best ever consecutive fourth tier winning record – which was set by Gretna back during the 2004/05 campaign when they went on a 14-game winning league run.
And he said of the award, which he has now collected three already this season: “Personal accolades are always nice to receive and are very welcome, but they are generally awarded due to a lot of hard work from a lot of different people - namely my staff and the players - so I’d like to personally thank them for everything they have done so far for the club this season.”
Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, added: “December was another great month for Stenhousemuir, conceding just two goals during their run of another five wins. Now 14 points ahead of any other club in the league, Gary Naysmith was a clear choice for the Glen’s Manager of the Month award.
“My congratulations go to Gary, his coaching staff and all involved at Ochilview. The strength of the club under his leadership is clear as they remain top of the league table, and we hope to see this impressive success story continue.”