Stenhousemuir FC: Half season tickets on sale for Warriors' Championship charge

Stenhousemuir have confirmed details for supporters to purchase half season tickets for the remainder of the Warriors’ William Hill League One campaign.

The Warriors, who sit two points clear at the top of the table after 16 matches, have the best third tier home record and are offering an extra game free of charge to those who snap up briefs before next Saturday.

Stenhousemuir launched their 2024/25 half season ticket sales last night (Wednesday, December 11) – and the upcoming home match against Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday, December 21 is included if you purchase beforehand.

Adult tickets are available at prices starting from £130, while concessions (including under-18 to 21) can claim their seat from £80. An under-16 brief is available for just £5.

"The first half of the season has been packed with exciting moments, and we’d love for you to join us at Ochilview Park for the second half of the campaign,” a club spokesperson said.

“With a Half-Season Ticket, you can secure your place and be part of the action as we push for success.

"Purchase your Half-Season Ticket before the Inverness Caledonian Thistle match on 21st December and you’ll get that game included at no additional cost.

"Your Half-Season Ticket will be stored on the Fanbase app for easy access. Prefer a physical card? We can post one to your home address for an additional £7.

"We’ve had a great first half of the season, and now we’d love for you to be part of the journey ahead. Your support makes all the difference – see you at Ochilview Park!”

Gary Naysmith’s table-toppers travel to Queen of the South this Saturday, with kick-off 3pm at Palmerston Park.