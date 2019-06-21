Stenhousemuir FC: Fixtures 2019-20

Stenhousmeuir will kick off their League Two title tilt at home to Kevin Harper's Albion Rovers.

Colin McMenamin will host the former Hoibs and Scotland international's Coatbridge side on the opening day of the season, August 3.

The Warriors last met the Wee Rovers in the Betfred Cup loast season and ran out comfortable winners. They last met on league duty in season 2016-17.

Clashes with the Cliftonhill side bookend Stenhousemuir's season.

The first away game will see Stenhousemuir visit the National Stadium with Queen's Park the scheduled opponents on August 10.

Other selected dates for the diary are a trip to new boys Cove Rangers at Balmoral Park on December 14 and a long trip to Elgin on January 18.

The Warriors festive fixtures see them host Stirling Albion at Ochilview on December 28 and Colin McMenamin will first foot Hampden when Stenhousemuir head to Mount Florida for the first game of 2020 against Queen's Park. The Saturday before Christmas sends the club to Cowdenbeath.

The season ends with a return to face Cove in Aberdeen before the final home game of the season against Annan on April 25. The regular season ends in Coatbridge at Cliftonhill.

We'll have more on the fixtures and our usual fixture list for your phone later today, plus a cut out and keep version in next week's paper.